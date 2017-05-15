Scream Queens Is Officially Canceled

May 15, 2017 1:48 PM By Bre
Filed Under: Canceled, FOX, Scream Queens

Fox has decided to cancel the comedy-horror, Scream Queens after 2 seasons. The show starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts and Lea Michele, will not return for a third season.

Fox co-chairman and CEO Gary Newman confirmed that there are no plans to bring back Ryan Murphy’s comedy-horror anthology series.

Scream Queens was an anthological series. It feels as if it was a compete story. We have no plans at this point to go back there and tell more stories so we won’t be seeing Scream Queens this season.”

