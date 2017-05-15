Watch Mo’Nique Blame Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels, & Oprah For Why She Got Shut Out Of Hollywood

May 15, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: Lee Daniels, Mo'Nique, Oprah, Precious, Tyler Perry

Mo’Nique has had quite the career as an actress. She’s been on classic TV Shows like Moesha, and even played a lead role in The Parkers. We’ve even seen Mo’Nique play an abusive mother in Precious.

This past weekend she offered some very choice words to Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry, and Oprah. The actress claims they are responsible for her being axed out of Hollywood.

Although she doesn’t explain what the trio did, she does say, “I was whiteballed by some people who had no balls.”

In the past Mo’Nique has expressed that her relationship with Lee Daniels has changed since she won an Oscar for her role in Precious.

To watch this clip, click HERE  (Warning: this video does contain strong language)

 

 

