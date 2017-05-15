What Do Khloe and Kim Think About Kylie’s New TV Show?

It has been just a few short weeks since Kylie announced on Twitter that she has her own docu-series titled ‘Life of Kylie’.

Earlier today, her older sisters Kim and Khloe attended the NBC Upfront where Kim says that, “she’s already a pro at this. This is something she really wanted to do to show a different side of her. She hasn’t been that open on our show. So you’re definitely going to see her friends, her dating, what she does on a daily basis, how hard she really works.”

The sisters also said that they didn’t know exactly what Kylie did for her lip line. Khloe also mentions that it’ll be something new for her because she doesn’t hang out with her friends. She adds, “What the hell does Kylie do all day long? It’s funny because [Kim and I are] with each other all day long. So with Kylie, I’m going to be a viewer like everyone else.”