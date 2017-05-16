Cheat Codes Debuts ‘No Promises’ Music Video With Demi Lovato

By Abby Hassler

Cheats Codes debuted the new music video for their latest single “No Promises,” which features a collaboration with superstar Demi Lovato today (May 16).

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the video was filmed in the rural areas outside of Los Angeles. The video showcases the electronic/pop trio and Lovato dancing in abandoned buildings and desolate landscapes.

This video arrives after the single’s March release, which has already amassed over 75 million streams worldwide. The trio is currently one of the top 50 most streamed artists in the world on Spotify.

Cheat Codes make their late night debut with Lovato on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon May 22.

Watch “No Promises” below.