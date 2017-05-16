Fred Weasley’s Image Used On Tinder Profile, Actor Calls Out Catfish

Harry Potter star James Phelps, famously known as twin brother Fred Weasley in the series, has recently been given some interesting information: his picture is being used on a fake Tinder profile!

Tinder, the 2012-launched dating application that allows users to meet each other, has gone under scrutiny from users since it launched because many have found fake and inappropriate profiles when skimming through interested parties.

Phelps caught wind of the Tinder catfish via a tweet sent by a fan. The term “catfish” is used for people who lure in parties using fake profiles.

The actor confirmed that he is indeed NOT the person named Trent in the profile and warns people of the copycat.

Oh dear…. For the record folks I am 100% NOT on tinder….Nor is my name Trent 🙈 https://t.co/UqFiPfvIIv — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) May 15, 2017

Although an hilarious outcome to the story it goes to show that fake profiles aren’t few and far between and application users should stay cautious.

