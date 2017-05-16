Man Attempts To Rob Fairfield Smoke Shop With BB Gun [VIDEO]

On Sunday afternoon, surveillance cameras captured a man attempting to rob a smoke shop in Fairfield, CA.

The would-be-robber entered the store hiding his face and pointed a gun at the store clerk and hopped over the counter stuffing money into his pockets.

The clerk ended up shooting the robber, sending him to the hospital. The smoke shop employees had no idea that the gun being pointed at them was a only a BB gun!

The store clerk who shot the robber will not be charged, as he lawfully possessed his firearm and feared for his life.

To checkout the surveillance footage click here! 

 

 

