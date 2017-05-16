Patriots Fan’s Are Scarred Of The “Madden Curse”.

It was announced that Tom Brady would be on the cover of Madden 18, making him the oldest player to ever get the honor.

It didn’t take long for him to address the idea of the Madden Curse. He posted a video of himself walking under a ladder and breaking a mirror on Facebook to show that he wasn’t afraid.

But, maybe he should be afraid.

Here’s a rundown of the most cursed players to ever appear on the cover:

1. Madden 2004: Michael Vick – Vick couldn’t even reach the regular season. He suffered a fractured fibula in the pre-season, forcing him to miss the first 11 games of the year.

2. Madden 17: Rob Gronkowski – He missed the season’s first two games due to a hamstring injury and then suffered a back injury later in the season that required surgery, landing him on injured reserve.

3. Madden 06: Donovan McNabb – The first half of the season, McNabb had to deal with Terrell Owens drama. Then he suffered a groin injury that knocked him out for the rest of the year.

4. Madden 07: Shaun Alexander – Alexander broke his foot in Week 3 and was never the same after the injury.

5. Madden 12: Peyton Hillis – While never very good in the first place, Hillis suffered multiple hamstring injuries in 2011 and missed six games.

