Popular Picture Of Notorious B.I.G. And Kurt Cobain Confirmed To Be Fake

An old photograph of both The Notorious B.I.G. and Kurt Cobain hanging out in a vehicle together has been going viral in the past few weeks.

It’s been the talk of the internet lately. Even rapper A$AP Ferg called it “the best picture I ever seen in my life” in an Instragram post. It is said to be legendary…

…until it was confirmed to be a fake Tuesday morning by Spin.

People have been questioning how long the photo has been floating around the internet but it appears that it surfaced recently on a Facebook group called “Historical Pictures,” hence why people believe it’s real.

The joke went on even longer when Nirvana Bassist Krist Novoselic tweeted that the picture is indeed real, (obviously continuing the fun).

It's real, but has been cropped. The person holding the pack of smokes is Tupac. https://t.co/K4dDEnQCgJ — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) May 14, 2017

The joke eventually came to an end when people discovered both original, untouched photos of the deceased artists, which can be seen here alongside the fake on Spin’s website.