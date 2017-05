Rosario Dawson is mourning the loss of her cousin whom she reportedly found dead last week at her house.

According to TMZ, Dawson walked downstairs in her home and found 26-year-old Vanez Ines Vasquez unresponsive. Paramedics were called and they rushed her to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead. Vasquez worked for Dawson and had suffered from some medical issues. Early autopsy results suggest she died of natural causes.

