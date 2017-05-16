‘Roseanne’ Is Coming Back to TV [VIDEO]

It’s been 20 years since it officially signed off the air but the Connor family is coming back to TV. “Roseanne” is officially coming back next year…

According to a press release from Disney/ABC:

“Iconic comedy series “Roseanne” will return to The ABC Television Network, Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, announced today. The eight-episode reboot, featuring the original cast – Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) – will air in 2018. Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role.”

And what will the new reboot of “Roseanne” be about? The press release says:

“the Conner family will continue to deal with the economic challenges of living pay check to pay check in 2018.”

Are you going to be watching the new reboot of “Roseanne”?