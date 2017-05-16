Too Much Caffeine Caused The Death Of A 16-Year-Old

A high school student from South Carolina has died from too much caffeine.

Davis Allen Cripe collapsed during class after having 3 caffeinated beverages within a 2 hour span; a cafe latte, large Diet Mountain Dew and an energy drink.

The large amount of caffeine caused an arrhythmia, or abnormal heart rhythm.

CNN reported that the autopsy showed that Cripe had no un-diagnosed heart conditions, no drugs or alcohol in his system, and that he had no conditions that could have been triggered by the caffeine intake.

It is recommended by The American Academy of Pediatrics that adolescents, age 12 to 18, should not consume more than 100 milligrams of caffeine per day.