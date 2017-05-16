Was Aaron Hernandez Gay? See What His Fiance Told Dr. Phil [VIDEO]

Was Aaron Hernandez secretly gay? See what his fiance told Dr. Phil about the matter and Aaron’s alleged boyfriend today…

From Youtube:

“Speaking out for the first time since her fiancée, Aaron Hernandez, was found dead in his jail cell on April 19, 2017, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez addresses the rumor that her longtime love was secretly gay.”

Aaron’s fiance Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez says that the “Aaron that she knew” was NOT gay and that the rumors are embarrassing. She says that when she asked Aaron if the rumors were, he said no.

She also said that she had never heard of Aaron’s alleged boyfriend, Kyle Kennedy.