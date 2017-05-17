A$AP Rocky’s House Got Broken Into [DETAILS]

May 17, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: A$AP, A$AP Rocky, armed robbery, Jenner, Kardashian

Seems like the Kardashian/Jenner curse is true. A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner’s newest boyfriend got his house broken into, where the robbers held him and his crew at gunpoint.

This incident happened at 11:30pm last night, when 3 male suspects knocked on his door, pulled out guns and forced themselves into his home.

The robbers got away with more than $1.5 million dollars worth of jewelry, and loads of cash. In addition, they took A$AP Rocky’s safe, which they left on the sidewalk before hoping into a getaway car.

After this happened A$AP posted a video of him throwing money onto a counter. Click HERE to watch

