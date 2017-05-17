Beyonce & Jay-Z Are Officially A Billion Dollar Couple

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé and Jay Z are winning. The couple is expanding their family as Beyoncé is pregnant with twins. Earlier this year, Beyoncé broke records by being the most nominated Grammy artist. Recently, Jay Z signed a $200 million touring contract with Live Nation. (Hopefully a tour is coming soon)

Forbes has released their list of richest couples, where they reported that combined Jay Z and Beyonce are worth $1.16 Billion. Jay Z’s net worth is $810 million, meanwhile Beyoncé’s is $350 million.

Last year Beyoncé made millions from The Formation World Tour, meanwhile Jay Z bought in millions from Roc Nation and Tidal. What’s next for a billion dollar couple who seems to have accomplished everything? Click HERE for more

