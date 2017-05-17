Hollywood Medium Reads Bobby Brown & Says A Lot About Bobbi & Whitney Houston

May 17, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: Bobbi Kristina, Bobby Brown, Tyler Henry, Whitney Houston

Later on today, Tyler Henry’s show Hollywood Medium will return to E! with all new episodes. Hollywood Medium is expected to feature a more diverse cast, and behind the scene footage of responses and reactions of readings.

Tonight’s episode will feature R&B legend, Bobby Brown. Tyler says, “What was so profound about that connection was that he had other family members come through, particularly his sister, was one of the first people out of the gate to come through, and she came through with messages that were so specific, so detailed, that he knew that she was making a connection… And at the end, there was a connection with Whitney and Bobbi Kristina.”

For more on the upcoming season of Hollywood Medium, click HERE.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live