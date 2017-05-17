Hollywood Medium Reads Bobby Brown & Says A Lot About Bobbi & Whitney Houston

Later on today, Tyler Henry’s show Hollywood Medium will return to E! with all new episodes. Hollywood Medium is expected to feature a more diverse cast, and behind the scene footage of responses and reactions of readings.

Tonight’s episode will feature R&B legend, Bobby Brown. Tyler says, “What was so profound about that connection was that he had other family members come through, particularly his sister, was one of the first people out of the gate to come through, and she came through with messages that were so specific, so detailed, that he knew that she was making a connection… And at the end, there was a connection with Whitney and Bobbi Kristina.”

