Ice Cube Confirms That A New ‘Friday’ Movie Is Coming [VIDEO]

May 17, 2017 10:19 AM
Ice Cube admitted to James Cordon that a new “Friday” movie is coming and that he’s working on it right now. See what he said about it…

Ice Cube was on with James Cordon last night and CONFIRMED that a new “Friday” movie is coming.

Billboard.com reports that Ice Cube said that this latest “Friday” movie will be the last, saying:

“We’re working on one right now. We’re gonna call it Last Friday.”

We can’t wait!

Also, how did Ice Cube’s mom feel when he and N.W.A. dropped that song about the “police”? See what he said:

LOL!

