Tire of Lavar Ball’s antics on TV yet?

This one debate with Fox Sports reporter Kristine Leahy has a lot of people now switching on how they feel about Lavar Ball.

Watch the video below to see the exchange between Lavar & Kristine.

Here's the video of what led to Lavar Ball acting the way he did towards Kristine Leahy pic.twitter.com/YX25NYjn1s — FootBasket.com (@FootBasket) May 17, 2017

Even though Lavar Ball has received a lot of criticism lately, a lot of people are taking his side today.

Look at the comments below from Twitter.

Lavar Ball might have had a few L's lately, but he picked up a W today. — Black Wolverine (@WolveyJohnson) May 17, 2017

If someone criticized my parenting, mocked my brand, made fun of me on TV. I wouldn't wanna talk to them. Lavar Ball did nothing wrong. — Steve Zakuani (@Zakuani11) May 17, 2017

LaVar Ball didn't disrespect women or a woman. He came hard at someone who came at him an his family days before. Just like you would. — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) May 17, 2017

Lavar Ball calmly refused to respond to Kristine and she jumped to "are you threatening me?" Lol this world we live in man smh 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Van R. (@Rollin02) May 17, 2017