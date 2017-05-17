Man Sues Woman For $17.31 After Bad Date At The Movies

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) —What would you do after a bad date at the movies? Would you just let that person go? Or would you give it another try? Well, this Texas man decided to sue a woman for the price of the movie ticket after she texted the whole movie and left him.

According to AP,” Brandon Vezmar filed the claim for $17.31 last week. The 37-year-old tells the Austin American-Statesman he met the woman online and they went to see Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 on May 6. He says the 35-year-old woman refused to stop texting. Vezmar says he suggested she step outside to text. The woman then left the theater and never returned.”

The woman tells the newspaper Vezmar asked her later for the cost of the ticket, but she refused because “he took me out on a date.”

Click HERE for more.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)