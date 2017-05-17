XSCAPE Announces Their First Full Show In Nearly 15 Years [WATCH]

Xscape was an all girl group from the 90s who broke records for songs like ‘Understanding’, ‘Who Can I Run To’ and ‘Tonite’. The all girl group announced earlier this year that an Xscape reunion was in the works, and now they have given all the details!

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the return of XSCAPE than in New Orleans with our fans at the world famous, Essence Festival,” the group said in a statement. “Essence Fest is so much more than a music festival, it’s a celebration of culture, music and entertainment. We are excited and honored to be included in an incredible lineup of artists and performers, including the living legend, Diana Ross!”

Check out the video of the girls singing below!

