Danielle Bregoli, better known as the ‘Cash me outside’ girl from Dr. Phil is said to be heading out on tour with her act, Just Being Danielle.

TMZ reported that Danielle is expected to make up to $50k per show if they sell out.

If your’re wondering what this act will consist of, apparently it will have 3 parts:

– Danielle lip syncing and rapping to her fave songs, plus established acts making cameos.

– Live Q&A with the audience

– Invite audience members onstage to joke around.