Lil Yachty has released a new track titled “X-Men.”

The new song features Texas rapper Evander Griiim and is the latest from Yachty’s forthcoming album Teenage Emotions, which is set to be released on May 26. The record features an all-star list of guests including Migos, Diplo, YG, and Kamaiyah.

Check out Yachty’s latest here.