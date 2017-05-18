McDonald’s Delivery Is Happening!

May 18, 2017 11:46 AM By Bre
Filed Under: McDonalds, Delivery, Uber

According to Cosmo, McDonald’s has teamed up with Uber to offer delivery in Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Columbus, Ohio. All you have to do is download the UberEATS app and you can get a Quarter Pounder at your door. Don’t stress if you don’t live in those four cities, though. According to McDelivery, yup, that’s what they named it, the response has been so good they have plans to offer delivery in many more cities across the country in the coming months.

Comments

