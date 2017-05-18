Miley Cyrus Reveals That Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed A Girl’ Was About Her

May 18, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Hannah Montana, I Kissed A Girl, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Radio Interview

It seems that every week there’s a headline about either Miley Cyrus or Katy Perry. Good news to anyone interested: this week’s headline is about both!

During a recent interview with WKTU radio station Tuesday morning, Cyrus revealed that Perry’s number one song “I Kissed A Girl” from her 2008 debut album One of the Boys was actually about her.

“When she came out with ‘I Kissed a Girl,’ I was doing the ‘Hannah Montana’ movie, and I heard her on the radio, they said, ‘Who’d you write that about?’ And she said me,” she said during the interview.

Anyone find it creepy that little Miley was only 15 years old when the song came out?

