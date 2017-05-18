Need A Job? Japan Is Suffering From a Ninja Shortage…Seriously.

Did you know there are still real NINJAS? I mean, these days they mostly just perform shows for tourists in Japan, but still, ninjas are still around.

Unfortunately, though, there’s a problem. LOTS of tourists want to see those shows, but Japan is suffering from a serious NINJA SHORTAGE.

Apparently it takes a ton of training to become one, in everything from acrobatics to weapons combat . . . and since the pay isn’t that great, there’s not a lot of interest.

