Need A Job? Japan Is Suffering From a Ninja Shortage…Seriously.

May 18, 2017 6:05 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: American Ninja Warrior, Japan, ninja

Did you know there are still real NINJAS?  I mean, these days they mostly just perform shows for tourists in Japan, but still, ninjas are still around.

Unfortunately, though, there’s a problem.  LOTS of tourists want to see those shows, but Japan is suffering from a serious NINJA SHORTAGE.

Apparently it takes a ton of training to become one, in everything from acrobatics to weapons combat . . . and since the pay isn’t that great, there’s not a lot of interest.

If you would like to find out how to become a Ninja, get more details by clicking here.

