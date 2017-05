You might remember Lela RochonĀ from movies like “Boomerang” and “Waiting to Exhale.” She what she looks like today…

This is what we all remember Lela looking like back in the day:

But Meditatakeout.com just posted the latest pics of her and we can barely recognize her anymore!

CLICK HERE TO SEE LELA TODAY

The article says that, “Lela is now 53 years old and has been acting steadily since she first came on the scene in 1984.”