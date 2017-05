The singer released the 8-track album on Thursday. The two artists have teased the collaboration for years and T-Pain revealed that the songs are from 2009.

To get the album clink on the link in the T-Wayne Twitter feed below that says “SoundCloud”. There you will find a download link.

T-Pain requests you sign up for his mailing list. Once you sign up (It is free) you will receive a download link within a few minutes to the email you signed up with. Enjoy and your welcome.