Beauty Sleep Is Real . . . If You Don’t Sleep Enough, You’re Ugly.

Beauty sleep sounds like something “Good Housekeeping” magazine made up back in 1950’s!

But, according to a new study, beauty sleep is VERY real.

Researchers out of Sweden took photos of people after two good nights of sleep and two nights of only four hours of sleep . . . and then they had strangers rank how attractive they were in the different photos.

And the pictures where people were well-rested got WAY better scores. They were rated as more attractive, healthier, and friendlier than they were in the photos when they hadn’t gotten much sleep.

