Best Summer Travel Destinations For 2017!

It seems like the days of clouds, rain, and storms have come to a close. With weather getting up to 100 degrees, and students going on summer break its the perfect time to travel! But no one wants to travel and break the bank. Below are some of the CHEAPEST places to travel this SummerNorthern

1.Northern Vietnam

Vietnam is known for stretching budgets. In Northern Vietnam you can find Rice terraces, towering mountains, twisting roads and ethnic minority people all add to the adventure. To stay in a hotel runs as low as $5 and as high as $15. Meals can be from $0.50 – $2

2.Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon offers a good mix of museums, historic buildings, eclectic music and nightlife, and squares and cafés to watch the world go by. Lisbon has an old, but vibrant feeling.

3.Cape Front, South Africa

Home to African penguins at Boulder Beach and Cape Point National Park, Cape Point is the most southwestern point of Africa. South Africa offers $35 day trips from Cape Town.

4. Tobago, Trinidad and Tobago

This BEAUTIFUL place is a cheaper version of the Caribbean. They have beaches, restaurants, and diving, but it’s just way cheaper.

5. Hopkins, Belize

While this surprising little paradise has a reputation as one of the most expensive countries in Central America, that doesn’t mean it isn’t a budget destination. Belize is still a whole lot cheaper than Europe or the Florida coast.

Hopkins meets every persons needs with natural palm leaves, many beaches, amazing food, and great drinks. You can even sway back and forth through a hammock.