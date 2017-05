Meeting a new sibling for the very first time is a huge moment in a kid’s life. Every parent hopes that it goes well and the older child instantly falls in love with his or her new baby brother or sister. But sometimes the older sibling is immediately overcome with jealousy and resentment.

The parents of young Kent and baby Noah couldn’t have asked for a better first meeting, and the video of their encounter has gone viral.

The video has been viewed 53 million times on Facebook.