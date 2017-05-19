California Senate Approves ‘President Barack H. Obama Freeway’

The Sacbee is reporting that the California Senate has approved a stretch of a highway in Southern California to be named “President Barack H. Obama Freeway”.

Obama attended Occidental University in Eagle Rock for his Sophomore year in college. The Obama Freeway will be in a stretch of Eagle Rock in Pasadena along Highway 134.

Senator Anthony Portantino says “He was a great statesman and president who left office with a 60 percent approval rating and a strong connection to California and a specific connection to this freeway, I think it’s exciting.”

