Get Your DVR Ready The Complete 2017 Fall TV Schedule Is Finally Here

In the past week major TV stations like CBS, Fox, and ABC have held their upfronts to announce shows that are being cancelled, or renewed for another season. ABC announced that it was reviving Roseanne as well as American Idol. Make sure to clear your DVR for these amazing shows.

Monday

8 p.m.

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

The Voice (NBC)

Supergirl (The CW)

Lucifer (Fox)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, through Nov. 2)

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, starting Oct. 30)

8:30 p.m.

9JKL (CBS)

9 p.m.

Valor (The CW)

The Gifted (Fox)

Kevin Can Wait (CBS)

Me, Myself & I (CBS, starting Oct. 30)

9:30 p.m.

Me, Myself & I (CBS, through Oct. 30)

Superior Donuts (CBS, starting Oct. 30)

10 p.m.

Scorpion (CBS)

The Good Doctor (ABC)

The Brave (NBC)

Tuesday

8 p.m.

The Voice (NBC)

The Flash (The CW)

The Middle (ABC)

NCIS (CBS)

Lethal Weapon (Fox)

8:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

9 p.m.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Bull (CBS)

black-ish (ABC)

The Mick (Fox)

Superstore (NBC)

9:30 p.m.

The Mayor (ABC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

The Good Place (NBC)

10 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

The Gospel of Kevin (ABC)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Wednesday

8 p.m.

Riverdale (The CW)

Survivor (CBS)

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Empire (Fox)

The Blacklist (NBC)

8:30 p.m.

Speechless (ABC)

9 p.m.

Dynasty (The CW)

Seal Team (CBS)

Modern Family (ABC)

Star (Fox)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

9:30 p.m.

American Housewife (ABC)

10 p.m.

Criminal Minds (CBS)

Designated Survivor (ABC)

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Thursday

(Note: NFL football takes over CBS’ schedule through the end of October)

8 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Supernatural (The CW)

Gotham (Fox)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, starting Nov. 2)

Will & Grace (NBC)

8:30 p.m.

Young Sheldon (CBS)

Great News (NBC)

9 p.m.

Scandal (ABC)

This Is Us (NBC)

Arrow (The CW)

Mom (CBS)

The Orville (Fox)

9:30 p.m.

Life in Pieces (CBS)

10 p.m.

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (NBC)

Friday

8 p.m.

Once Upon a Time (ABC)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

MacGyver (CBS)

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)

Blindspot (NBC)

9 p.m.

Marvel’s Inhumans (ABC)

Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

The Exorcist (Fox)

Taken (NBC)

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods (CBS)