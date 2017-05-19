Is Katy Perry’s New Single A Diss Track Towards Taylor Swift?

Katy Perry just seems to enjoy taking shots at people! In her new song “Swish Swish” featuring Nicki Minaj, she takes several shots at Taylor Swift.

Here’s some of the lyrics:

Just a sample of the viciousness on the cut:

Your game is tired,

You should retire

You’re ’bout cute as

An old coupon expired

And karma’s not a liar

She keeps receipts

And the chorus:

Swish, swish, bish

Another one in the basket

Can’t touch this

Another one in the casket

Ruby Rose says that Katy Perry is a bully and speaks on this song through a series of tweets.

I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new. You have to follow your ❤️ — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

Do you think Taylor Swift is going to release her own diss track?