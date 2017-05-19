Is Katy Perry’s New Single A Diss Track Towards Taylor Swift?

May 19, 2017 9:47 AM By Nina
Filed Under: Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Ruby Rose, Swish, taylor swift

Katy Perry just seems to enjoy taking shots at people! In her new song “Swish Swish” featuring Nicki Minaj, she takes several shots at Taylor Swift.

Here’s some of the lyrics:

Just a sample of the viciousness on the cut:
Your game is tired,
You should retire
You’re ’bout cute as
An old coupon expired
And karma’s not a liar
She keeps receipts

And the chorus:
Swish, swish, bish
Another one in the basket
Can’t touch this
Another one in the casket

Ruby Rose says that Katy Perry is a bully and speaks on this song through a series of tweets.

Do you think Taylor Swift is going to release her own diss track?

 

