It’s Been 14 Years Since Beyonce Released Crazy In Love. Check Out Epic Performances Of The Song Overtime

Queen Bey definitely knows how to make a hit. Its been 14 years since Beyoncé released Crazy In Love. When it first came out so many women wore red high heels with shorts and a tank top. Check out her first Crazy In Love performance vs recent Crazy In Love performances from The Formation World Tour.

This clip is one of Beyoncé’s first performances of her single. She had thousands of people ready to shake their behinds.

This video is from The Beyoncé experience. In just 3 years, she gave fans so much more energy in her performance.

This clip of Beyoncé performing at The I Am… World Tour gives Crazy In Love a new feel. She has totally different background dancers, way more lighting, and she dances in high heels!!!

This performance of Crazy In Love comes from The Mrs. Carter Show. Beyoncé embarked this tour 2 years after giving birth to Blue Ivy. This is when Beyoncé made everything look so effortless!

This epic clip comes from Beyoncé’s Formation World Tour. Queen Bey danced in latex and red furr with her iconic background dancers. She also gave fans a live performance of the slowed down version of Crazy In Love that she made for 50 Shades of Grey.