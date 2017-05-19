Rapper Wyclef Jean Pushes For Fans To Support Haitian Immigrants

May 19, 2017 4:02 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Haitian, immigrants, Wyclef Jean

MIAMI (AP) — Haitian hip-hop star Wyclef Jean is urging fans to pressure the Trump administration to continue allowing roughly 50,000 Haitians to legally live and work in the U.S. since a 2010 earthquake in their Caribbean homeland.

Jean spoke Friday before performing outside the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami. The Haitian-American community is waiting for U.S. Homeland Security officials to decide whether to renew “temporary protected status” for Haitian immigrants.

The Trump administration must announce a decision by Tuesday.

Jean said the U.S. needs to remember “there’s a workforce of Haitians in every sector of business.”

