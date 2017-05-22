Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert Kills Fans at Manchester Arena

Ariana is O.K.,” said her publicist, Joseph Carozza. “We are further investigating what happened.” May 22, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande

Police confirm “a number” of fatalities, injuries after a reported explosion at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England.

According to CBS News, the concert had just concluded when attendees heard a boom. Others report two loud bangs heard between 10:40 pm and 10:45 pm GMT. What caused the explosion is unknown at the moment.

Ariana is O.K.,” her publicist Joseph Carozza told the New York Times. “We are further investigating what happened.”

Story developing.

