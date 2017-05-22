Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert Kills Fans at Manchester Arena

Police confirm “a number” of fatalities, injuries after a reported explosion at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England.

According to CBS News, the concert had just concluded when attendees heard a boom. Others report two loud bangs heard between 10:40 pm and 10:45 pm GMT. What caused the explosion is unknown at the moment.

Ariana is O.K.,” her publicist Joseph Carozza told the New York Times. “We are further investigating what happened.”

Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow.... —

G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Story developing.