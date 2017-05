TMZ has breaking news that ‘explosion’ like sounds caused a stampede of Ariana Grande fans trying to escape Manchester Arena.

These loud bangs sounded like explosions and fans have been injured in the stampede trying to leave the concert.

Ariana Grande is ‘okay’ after the incident occurred but fans are tweeting that there is ‘blood everywhere’.

The story is developing but you can read about the latest report here.

UPDATE: POLICE ARE SAYING THERE ARE FATALITIES (See Below)