Bill Cosby’s Jury Is Being Selected [DETAILS]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bill Cosby has been under fire for quite some time now after reportedly being accused of raping several women. He is currently being charged with many counts of rape, including purposely drugging women to rape them.

The trial will begin on June 5th. Of the potential jurors, 1/3 of them know someone or have been close to someone who has been sexually assaulted. So far, the courts have selected two white men, and one white woman to be on this trial. Meanwhile two of the jurors are above 50, one male is in his late 20s.

Cosby has pled not guilty to sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee. He adds that the sex they had was consensual. We must wonder how his wife Camille Cosby feels about this! They’ve been married since 1964, it seems like someone doesn’t abide by their marriage vows!

