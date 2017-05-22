Bowie State University Student Set To Graduate Tuesday Stabbed To Death

23 year old Richard Collins III, was stabbed to death by Sean Christopher Urbanski at Bowie State University. The FBI is helping investigators in Maryland determine whether a white University of Maryland student committed a hate crime when police say he fatally stabbed a black Bowie State University student this weekend.

Moments before the stabbing happened, Sean Christopher told Collins to “step left, step left if you know what’s best for you.” Richard Collins replied “No” then Sean stabbed him with a 4 inch knife. Friends of the victim got help, and called for the ambulance. Around 4 am that same day, Richard Collins was pronounced dead.

