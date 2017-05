LOS ANGELES (AP) —Get Out has been a major success this year. The movie has nearly been seen by everybody, and causes audiences to think out of their box.

Jordan Peele, the filmmaker of Get Out is following Get Out with a provocative original thriller that should be released by March 2019. This announcement was made today by Universal Pictures.

Get Out was Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, which grossed nearly $230 million against its $4.5 million budget. For more click HERE.