Neptunes, N.E.R.D.: Chad Hugo Calls it Quits!

May 22, 2017 11:24 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Chad Hugo, N.E.R.D., Pharrell Williams, the neptunes

Pharrell’s former music partner, Chas Hugo is calling it quits!

Chad Hugo took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to say, “I resign from the music business. Thanks again, people, for your support throughout all these years. Good luck/God bless!” His Twitter account has since been deleted.

Hugo is best known as one-half of the producing-songwriting team The Neptunes, alongside Pharrell. During their nearly two-decade run, they made smash hits for artists including Justin Timberlake, Jay Z, Britney Spears, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey and more.

Hugo and Pharrell were also part of the funk rock group N.E.R.D. 

