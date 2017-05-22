Sacramento Toddler Killed After Being Ran Over By A Car

A 2 year old girl has died after being hit by a car that was leaving a family gathering in Sacramento.

According to the police, an unnamed adult was leaving a family gathering around 1pm, where they ran over a two year old outside her home on Grandstaff Drive.

The baby was taken to the hospital after sustaining multiple injuries, however the baby did not make it. Officers spoke with those who were around when this happened, where it was determined that speed nor lack of attention were factors in this accident.

Our condolences go out to the family of this child.