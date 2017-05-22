Sea Lion Snatches Girl From Dock. [Video]

A terrifying encounter between a sea lion and a little girl has gone viral.

The girl was with her family on a dock in British Columbia, Canada and they were feeding a wild sea lion who had swam up to them. At one point, the sea lion is seen lifting itself out of the water and coming close to the little girl. Seconds later, the girl takes a seat on the edge of the dock and the sea lion quickly grabs her by her dress and pulls her into the water. A man then almost immediately jumps in and rescues her. The girl appeared to be uninjured.