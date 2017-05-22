Starbucks Paying A Woman $100,000 For Suffering From Burns From Her Coffee!

May 22, 2017 1:12 PM By Bre
Filed Under: Hot Coffee, Starbucks, Sue

The Huffington Post reports that Starbucks has to pay $100,000 to a woman in Florida.

43-year-old Joanne Mogavero ordered a hot venti coffee, and as it was handed to her at the drive-thru window, the lid popped off the cup and the scalding hot coffee was dumped in her lap. She suffered first- and second-degree burns as a result. Her lawsuit against the coffee chain argued that the lid “was either not attached properly or was defective.”

A jury last week awarded her $85,000 for pain and suffering, and another $15,000 for medical expenses.

More from Bre
