There Is Now A Shot That Guarantee’s The BIG “O”!

May 22, 2017 6:15 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Orgasm, orgasms, the o shot

Ladies, this is an article you are going to want to read if you are having issues getting “There”. Dr. Runel who is the same doctor who created the “Dracula Facial”, has now created a shot that he has labeled “The O Shot”.

Dr. Runel’s girlfriend was curious as to whether injecting PRP into her vagina might make things “tighter”. And they did. According to Dr. Runels, while results of the Dracula Facial can take several weeks to reach their peak, his girlfriend reported immediate effects – she was, as Dr. Runels describes, “very hypersexual”. The doctor thought, “Well, if it works well with her, maybe it will work with my patients who’ve had some problems.” And so the O-Shot was born.

The procedure runs around $1,500 which does not seem much for what you get in return.

Read more on “The O Shot” by clicking here.

