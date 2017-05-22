Thing’s College Doesn’t Teach You.

Graduating from college is an exciting time, but it can also be stressful — especially when you consider that about 70% of those earning a bachelor’s degree have to deal with paying back student loans. OUCH!!!

And while getting extra education can help you achieve a better career, college isn’t the perfect solution for everyone.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of things college does NOT teach you:

To pursue your dreams between classes – You should spend as much time as you can pursuing internships and volunteering. All experience is valuable.

Being able to make personal connections with people is vital. Ideally, you should have 10 topics that you can talk about for 10 minutes.

That success is a marathon – You don't need to make a big splash. Instead, acquire skills and build your network a little each day.

To never stop learning – Even though you might be a college grad, you want to always be a student in one way or another.

