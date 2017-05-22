Thing’s College Doesn’t Teach You.

May 22, 2017 6:00 AM By Tony Tecate
Graduating from college is an exciting time, but it can also be stressful — especially when you consider that about 70% of those earning a bachelor’s degree have to deal with paying back student loans. OUCH!!!

And while getting extra education can help you achieve a better career, college isn’t the perfect solution for everyone.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of things college does NOT teach you:

  • To pursue your dreams between classes – You should spend as much time as you can pursuing internships and volunteering. All experience is valuable.
  • To be able to talk – Being able to make personal connections with people is vital. Ideally, you should have 10 topics that you can talk about for 10 minutes.
  • That success is a marathon – You don’t need to make a big splash. Instead, acquire skills and build your network a little each day.
  • To never stop learning – Even though you might be a college grad, you want to always be a student in one way or another.

