Travis Scott just set the new record for performing ‘Goosebumps‘ fifteen times in a row breaking his own previous record from a week ago.

GOOSEBUMPS GOT PERFORM 15 TIMES. I LEFT MY CLOTHES FOR ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) May 22, 2017

Travis even encouraged a fan to stage dive right before he broke the record.

