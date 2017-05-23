LIVE UPDATES ON THE  ARIANA GRANDE CONCERT EXPLOSION

5 Men Arrested After Robbing Roseville Galleria Jewelry Store

May 23, 2017 1:20 PM By Nina
Filed Under: robbery, Roseville Galleria, Sacramento

On Monday around 3pm in Roseville 5 men entered the Roseville Galleria wearing Hoodies, Halloween Mask, and baseball bats. The police were able to track down Denzel Patterson, Trevon Davis, Bobby Youngs, Melekei Dunn, and Wade Wilson. These 5 men went into the jewelry store and broke glass box cases and stole thousands of diamonds before getting into a getaway car and speeding off.

Investigators credit witnesses with giving them a good description of the suspects’ getaway car. Officers were able to track the suspects to an apartment along the 3500 block of Marconi Avenue in Sacramento County.

Investigators say they’ve been able to recover most of the merchandise stolen from the jewelry store.

