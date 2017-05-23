Bryson Tiller Releases ‘True To Self’ Tracklist

As of today, we’re exactly one month away from the release of Bryson Tiller’s sophomore album, ‘True To Self’. This album is a follow up from his debut, and record breaking album T R A P S O U L. His previous album earned him several accolades, including Grammy nominations.

The “Don’t” singer released three new singles earlier this month, but today he released the entire tracklist. It sounds like he has a collaboration with Travis Scott considering that Travis posted the album tracklist and captioned it with song title “Don’t Get Too High”

"Don't get to high"

Young tiller let's get it

Can't wait for this album pic.twitter.com/aC1XwVTtOE — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) May 23, 2017

Bryson Tiller’s True to Self Tracklist

1. “Rain On Me”

2. “No Longer Friends”

3. “Don’t Get Too High”

4. “Blowing Smoke”

5. “We Both Know”

6. “You Got It”

7. “In Check”

8. “Self-Made”

9. “Run Me Dry”

10. “High Stakes”

11. “Rain Interlude”

12. “Teach Me A Lesson”

13. “Stay Blessed”

14. “Money Problems/Benz Truck”

15. “Set It Off”

16. “Nevermind This Interlude”

17. “Before You Judge”

18. “Somethin Tells Me”

19. “Always”