Drake Sends Message To Ariana Grande ‘This Was Such A Real Fear We Discussed Frequently’ [Pic]

May 23, 2017 6:58 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, Drake

There has been a tremendous out poor of support for Manchester since yesterday’s tragedy.

A lot of people are also showing Ariana Grande and her fans a lot of love through social media.

Drake said in his IG post that him and his crew had a fear of something like this happening while he was on tour in Europe.

Drake said :

“We just left from touring in Europe and this was such a real fear we discussed frequently. I was crushed today to hear it became a reality.” 

Read the rest of Drake’s message to Ariana Grande below.

 

