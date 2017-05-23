Drake Sends Message To Ariana Grande ‘This Was Such A Real Fear We Discussed Frequently’ [Pic]

There has been a tremendous out poor of support for Manchester since yesterday’s tragedy.

A lot of people are also showing Ariana Grande and her fans a lot of love through social media.

Drake said in his IG post that him and his crew had a fear of something like this happening while he was on tour in Europe.

Drake said :

“We just left from touring in Europe and this was such a real fear we discussed frequently. I was crushed today to hear it became a reality.”

Read the rest of Drake’s message to Ariana Grande below.