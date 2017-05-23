Fans Outraged At Kim Kardashian Over Manchester Bombing Tweets

Though many celebrities have offered their support to the victims of the tragic Manchester Bombing, Kim Kardashian has received some backlash for something she posted on Twitter about it.

According to The Mirror, Kardashian initially tweeted a touching message to those affected by the bombing, saying:

“I can’t imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids.”

I can't imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids 💔 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017

However, she later followed it up with another tweet that many found to be quite tasteless given the circumstances.

In this post, she expressed her love to Ariana Grande, who narrowly escaped the blast herself, and included a photo of the two of them. However, many criticized Kardashian for posting a photo that made her the center of attention and displayed Grande off to the side at an awkward angle.

While the tweet was deleted, fans still spoke out against her for trying to be the center of attention in the midst of a major tragedy.

One follower was quoted as saying:

“We’re never going to forget when you posted an inappropriate pic and made the Manchesterbombing all about you. (Screenshots are forever)”

You can view a screenshot of the controversial tweet and photo here, and let us know in the comments if you think it was inappropriate to post or not a big deal.